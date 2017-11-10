12 Things Every Quality Podcast Intro Should Include

With the growing demand for content online, podcasts are becoming more popular with audiences looking to gain information about topics that interest them. As a podcast host, you need to garner their attention early and hook them into your program to ensure a loyal following that grows with each recording. That’s why we asked 12 members of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) the following question:

“What should every podcast include in the intro to hook your listener’s attention?”

Advertisement

Podcast Intro Tips

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

Pain Points

“Right at the start, they should mention a pain point or issue that their audience is experiencing. That will catch their attention because they will want to see if the people on the podcast have any insights on what they can do to solve that issue. After all, people are out there looking for answers.” ~ John Rampton, Calendar

A Teaser from the Presentation

“If I start listening to a podcast, I’m often hooked by a teaser that works in a way similar to a movie trailer. You want to give listeners a small taste of what the presentation or interview contains. It’s also good to start with something unexpected. For example, if you’re interviewing someone well-known, start with a fact that people don’t know about this person.” ~ Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting

A Few Key Takeaways

“One of the podcast I love, Manager Tools, starts every podcast with “we are going to be answering these questions during this podcast.” This helps me understand what they are going be discussing and tells me they put the listener first. They are not chasing clicks with catchy subject titles.” ~ Alex Chamberlain, EasyLiving Home Care

The Value Add

“In the first 10 seconds you should be answering the question of the value of the podcast and in the next 10 seconds, communicate why you are qualified to deliver the solution the podcast is addressing. You will lose people by launching into a long story, or beginning with a non-sequitur. Keep it to the point and answer a question to a problem commonly asked in your business arena. High value is key.” ~ Matthew Capala, Search Decoder

A Good Question

“When was the last time someone asked a question that really grabbed your attention? See, that’s me getting you to focus on what I’m writing through the magical art of asking a good question. Asking the right question can be incredibly engaging and be the difference between a short-lived interaction or a fan for life. It’s a technique we often use on our podcast.” ~ Mark Krassner, Expectful

A Quote from the Interview

“If it’s an interview-based podcast I’ve found that the best hook for me, when listening to the start of an episode, is when it features an inspirational or thought-provoking quote from the interview. I find that when podcasters use a quote in the header of the show notes, it also grabs my attention further. With podcasts that aren’t interview-based, a quick jingle is all that’s needed.” ~ Brian David Crane, Caller Smart Inc.

Statistics

“Starting with some dramatic numbers about a certain issue certainly gets people’s attention and gives them pause to listen and see what your thoughts are about how to address that startling statistic.” ~ Drew Hendricks, Buttercup

A Theme Song

“Having a familiar and appealing musical intro can instantly increase your production value and hook more first-time listeners. Some of my favorite podcasts have a catchy opening song that helps ease listeners into the rest of the show. An excellent example that comes to mind is the intro Dave Rubin uses before all of his episodes of the Rubin Report.” ~ Bryce Welker, Beat The CPA

A Tagline Summarizing the Channel

“I think it’s important to have a tagline that summarizes what the mission is for the podcast. It can be as simple as a few words describing the goal. The consistent summary of your show’s mission statement will make listeners more connected to the show when they know the bigger purpose behind it.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

Great Content

“I learned the importance of hooking your audience while attending Jewish schools. If the rabbi speaking to us did not capture my attention within the first minute, I zoned out for the rest of the speech. The underlying principle is universal: All public speakers, including podcasters, need to provide compelling content immediately to persuade those listening to them to stay engaged.” ~ Adam Mendler, Beverly Hills Chairs

A Problem or Disagreement

“Every good conversation begins with a problem or disagreement for which two people are trying to find a solution. If I believe I can learn something, and that I’ll hear a little bit of disagreement and variety of perspective, I’m hooked right away.” ~ Zev Herman, Superior Lighting

An Advertisement Teaser

“If they’re doing their podcast right, then they’ll have a few sponsors and advertisers who are relevant to the subject manner. These advertisements should entice listeners to stay tuned for more information about the teaser.” ~Patrick Barnhill, Specialist ID, Inc.