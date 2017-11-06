Revel Systems, LevelUp Partner to Improve Mobile Experience for Small Local Restaurants

Advertisement

New Revel Systems and Levelup Partnership Enhances Mobile Experience for Restaurants

“Revel has developed a very strong offering with iPad-based POS systems that enable a user-friendly experience for restaurants and consumers,” said Seann Moriarty, head of partnerships at LevelUp, in a release. “By joining LevelUp’s mobile payment, loyalty and ordering solution with Revel System’s POS solution, the mobile experience is taken to the next level for consumers and merchants.”

Restaurants that implement the integration with Revel will benefit from LevelUp’s full suite of customer engagement programs, loyalty offerings and distribution channel partners, including Chase Pay. This will help to acquire and retain new customers and increase customer frequency and spend. Your customers will also experience seamless mobile ordering and receive more targeted rewards and loyalty offerings.

“LevelUp’s capabilities help our restaurant partners engage their customers with a unique approach to loyalty and convenience through order-ahead,” said Bobby Marhamat, COO at Revel in a prepared statement.

Boost Restaurant Business through Targeted Mobile Solutions

As mobile becomes more ubiquitous, Revel Systems and LevelUp are offering to help you reach more customers where they are, on their smartphones. Revel Systems cites reports that indicate Americans collectively check their smartphones more than 8 billion times per day, meaning yours small business stands to benefit greatly by tapping into this pool of active mobile users.

Revel customer, Kung Fu Tea, which has implemented the integration, is already enjoying some of the benefits, including a powerful CRM to deliver targeted promotions to its customers on mobile.

“As a customer of both LevelUp and Revel, this integration allows us to better connect with our customers and helps drive our brand forward in the competitive bubble tea industry,” said Mai Shi, marketing and PR lead at Kung Fu Tea in the release. “New analytics capabilities provide us a deeper understanding of our customers so we can create customized offers that give them the best experience possible.”