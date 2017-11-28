9 Must-See Roku Channels for Small Business Owners

Roku channels are one of the latest ways small businesses and entrepreneurs to build brand awareness and create another revenue stream.

It’s also a great resource for entrepreneurs to get valuable business advice and entertainment specifically geared to them.

Advertisement

Small Business Roku Channels

Here are 9 Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) channels created to provide valuable business information.

Talk Business With Audrey

Talk Business With Audrey was created especially for small businesses as a classroom on TV. The channel teaches newbies and experts alike how to market and grow a business. Audrey Bell-Kearney interviews entrepreneurs in different fields so they can share their experience and teach others.

BizTV

If you need to find resources to improve your small business or personal assets, BizTV is the channel for you. The channel gives its members unlimited and on-demand access across its other all its platforms including BizTalkRadio and BizTalkNews in one place.

Home Business TV

Do you run a home business? Home Business TV provides advice from experts on how to start and run your home business successfully. Along with interviews with experts, the channel also offers information on different business topics including, business planning, working with Amazon, and customer retention.

Business Opportunities

Business Opportunities as the name implies helps you find franchise-, startup- and networking opportunities. Once you find the opportunities you need to know what to do, and the channel also offers coaching and creative ideas so you can continue to grow after you start a business.

Financial Network TV

The $FN TV channel says it is the world’s only television network dedicated to successful small business. The channel covers the small business world by providing news for everything from entrepreneurialism to stocks. It says it wants to grow your business and portfolio with valuable information you can use.

Entrepreneur Network

Entrepreneur Network offers business ideas and trends from Entrepreneur Magazine. The channel gives small business owners growth strategies along with expert advice. This includes education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

Lynda.com

If you want to upgrade your business, software, and creative skills, Lynda.com has the online course for you. The company is famous for simplifying the most complex of technologies and making them easily digestible for everyone. The availability of Lynda.com on Roku shows the growth of the platform for delivering an increasingly diverse set of content.

CNBC

As part of NBCUniversal Media, the Roku CNBC channel doesn’t need much explaining. It is used by CNBC to increase its audience as it reports business news and provides global financial market coverage. The channel also streams business based reality shows including The Profit, Shark Tank and more.

Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg TV+ is another international brand that focuses on the financial sector. The channel gives you access to 24 hours of global business and financial news. The company has the world’s largest international news bureau network with 146 bureaus in 72 countries.

These are just some of the best ones on Roku geared with programming mostly created for small businesses and entrepreneurs.