TNW New York Can Help You Make Sense of Tech Trends

Digital tech is making a huge mark on a number of industries. But with so many products and trends out there, finding the best options for your business can be a challenge.
That’s where TNW New York comes in. The upcoming event is slated for December 12 and will feature decision makers from the tech, media and communications industries.
This year’s event is invitation only. So if you’re interested in attending, you can apply for an invitation now. Learn more about the event and how to apply in the Featured Events section.
And that’s just one of the upcoming events that could benefit your small business. See more options in the list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Sales World 2017
November 08, 2017, Online
Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
November 14, 2017, Online
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.
2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference
November 18, 2017, Detroit, Mich.
Held during Global Entrepreneurship Week and honoring Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference is a full-day business conference that brings together female entrepreneurs, business experts, media, investors, and community and government leaders to support and celebrate women in business. This year’s theme is Connect, Cultivate & Celebrate! The event will also feature an interactive panel discussion, the “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” award presentation, and the opportunity to meet and network with inspiring women leaders and entrepreneurs from across the state. Register today!
TNW New York
December 12, 2017, New York, N.Y.
The fifth edition of TNW New York is designed for decision-makers looking to explore the digital technologies transforming the Tech, Communication and Media industries.
This year we’re keeping it cozy and curated by operating an invite-only policy. If you want to be one of a thousand industry leaders discovering, discussing and shaping what’s Now and Next in digital this December, then apply for your invitation now!
LEAP HR: Retail Conference, Nashville 2018
February 27, 2018, Nashville, Tenn.
LEAP HR: Retail 2018 will once again dig deeper into the innovative people leaps helping digital-native and established retailers succeed in a rapidly transforming industry. With new speakers, fresh case studies, and a pre-conference ‘Boot Camp’ day dedicated to what the next-generation retail workforce really looks like, LEAP HR Retail 2018 remains the unique opportunity for senior people leaders in this industry to really challenge and get creative around how we do HR in retail.
More Events
- Social Media Marketing Seminar Nov. 7, 2017
November 07, 2017, DORAL, Fla.
- 3rd Latin American Auto Insurance Summit Miami 2017
November 07, 2017, Miami Lake, Fla.
- #DMWF North America – Digital Marketing World Forum New York
November 07, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- Investment Visas with Immigration Attorney Romy Jurado
November 08, 2017, Miami, Fla.
- IoT Forum : Lunch & Buyer’s Panel – Smart Agriculture
November 08, 2017, Mountain View, Calif.
- How Secure Is Your Website? November 8th, 2017
November 08, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- Under the Influence – Influencer Marketing Conference
November 08, 2017, London, United Kingdom
- Building Your Winning Team
November 08, 2017, Online
- 2017 Estate Planning Seminar
November 09, 2017, Seattle, Wash.
- Bot platform – the right choice for building chatbots
November 09, 2017, Plano, Texas
- Human Resources Essentials for your Business | Thursday, November 9th, 2017
November 09, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- Small Business Expo 2017 – Atlanta
November 09, 2017, Atlanta, Ga.
- How To Fill Hard-To-Fill Positions
November 10, 2017, Online
- QUICKBOOKS for Business Course in Spanish | November 11, 2017
November 11, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- Darren Lacroix – Speaking Outside for Fun & Profit
November 12, 2017, Toronto, Ontario
- How ACCEL and TheHub Can Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs & SMEs
November 13, 2017, Toronto , Ontario
- The Dealguru™ programme
November 13, 2017, Sandton, South Africa
- UnGagged Las Vegas 2017
November 13, 2017, Las Vegas, Nev.
- EventTech 2017
November 13, 2017, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Webinar: Personator World – Don’t Just Know Your Customer, Trust Your Customer
November 14, 2017, Online
More Contests
- Sustainable Brands’17
November 30, 2017, Multiple Cities
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.
NYC image via Shutterstock