TNW New York Can Help You Make Sense of Tech Trends

Digital tech is making a huge mark on a number of industries. But with so many products and trends out there, finding the best options for your business can be a challenge.

That’s where TNW New York comes in. The upcoming event is slated for December 12 and will feature decision makers from the tech, media and communications industries.

This year’s event is invitation only. So if you’re interested in attending, you can apply for an invitation now. Learn more about the event and how to apply in the Featured Events section.

And that’s just one of the upcoming events that could benefit your small business. See more options in the list below.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

Held during Global Entrepreneurship Week and honoring Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference is a full-day business conference that brings together female entrepreneurs, business experts, media, investors, and community and government leaders to support and celebrate women in business. This year’s theme is Connect, Cultivate & Celebrate! The event will also feature an interactive panel discussion, the “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” award presentation, and the opportunity to meet and network with inspiring women leaders and entrepreneurs from across the state. Register today!

The fifth edition of TNW New York is designed for decision-makers looking to explore the digital technologies transforming the Tech, Communication and Media industries.

This year we’re keeping it cozy and curated by operating an invite-only policy. If you want to be one of a thousand industry leaders discovering, discussing and shaping what’s Now and Next in digital this December, then apply for your invitation now!

LEAP HR: Retail 2018 will once again dig deeper into the innovative people leaps helping digital-native and established retailers succeed in a rapidly transforming industry. With new speakers, fresh case studies, and a pre-conference ‘Boot Camp’ day dedicated to what the next-generation retail workforce really looks like, LEAP HR Retail 2018 remains the unique opportunity for senior people leaders in this industry to really challenge and get creative around how we do HR in retail.

Sustainable Brands’17

November 30, 2017, Multiple Cities

