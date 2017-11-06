About Us   |   Advertise

SBA Hosts Twitter Chat for Veteran Owned Small Businesses

by In Startup 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
SBA Hosts Twitter Chat for Veteran Owned Small Businesses

As part of National Veterans Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration hosted a Twitter chat to share tips and insights specifically for veteran entrepreneurs.

The chat took place on November 2. The official SBA Twitter account (@SBAgov) asked questions and moderated the chat, which featured discussions on several topics related to veterans who currently own businesses or are looking to break into the world of business ownership.

The chat started out with a discussion about the best qualities that veterans bring to the business world.

Chat participants also shared advice for others looking to expand or grow their businesses.

From there, participants turned their focus to marketing and shared their top things to include in a marketing plan.

Then the chat moved onto the topic of leadership. Participants offered some best practices for motivating team members.

They also discussed some of the potential challenges that go along with starting a business as a veteran. And some participants shared resources that could help people overcome those challenges.

You can see the full chat transcript and more discussion about veteran owned small businesses by checking out the #MyVetBiz hashtag on Twitter.

Veteran Homecoming Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap