Shopify Integrates UPS Services into Its Ecommerce Platform

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has partnered with UPS (NYSE:UPS) to offer fast and affordable shipping for merchants. With UPS and Shopify Shipping, merchants that use Shopify can take advantage of guaranteed delivery dates. Businesses can also enjoy competitive rates of up to 52 percent off list rates.

Small businesses struggling with shipping costs will benefit from discounted shipping rates, which are usually exclusive to bigger retailers with greater shipping volume. This will mean smaller retailers are able to compete with larger merchants, such as Amazon, in time for the holiday season.

UPS for Shopify

In a blog about the Shopify and UPS partnership, Louis Kearns, Head of Shipping Services at Shopify, spoke of the benefits the integration of UPS for Shopify Shipping will offer small retailers.

“Your customers expect fast, affordable shipping with guaranteed delivery dates. Now with UPS as an option in Shopify Shipping, U.S.-based Shopify merchants can offer a best-in-class delivery experience, just like enterprise retailers,” said Kearns.

As well as offering Shopify sellers discounted rates on shipping, the UPS/Shopify partnership will see Shopify cover any peak surcharges on UPS Ground shipments during the holidays. This will also be a welcomed perk for small businesses that struggle to pay peak surcharges during busy holiday periods.

Speed of shipping is a challenge for many small businesses. These businesses tend to opt for slower deliveries in order to save money. Though slow deliveries don’t equate to happy, satisfied customers.

On the contrary, customers expect fast shipping and delivery and now even small retailers can guarantee speedy and efficient delivery. As with UPS, retailers can guarantee delivery for next day, two days, or even three-day domestic shipping, depending on the different UPS service options.

For U.S. merchants, the fast and discounted UPS Shipping is provided as part of all Shopify plans.