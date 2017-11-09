The Right and Wrong Kind of Video for Each Social Media Site (INFOGRAPHIC)

Why choose video to promote your small business? Because a whopping 98 percent of users say they have watched an explainer video to learn more about a product or service, according to a 2016 video marketing survey by Wyzowl. Of these, 74 percent said they subsequently bought it. A new infographic by Filmora Wondersahare provides social video marketing tips for small businesses so they can use it more effectively in order to achieve these types of conversions.

By using video marketing on social media, you can give the brand of your small business more reach. And with all the available channels, you can reach a global audience no matter where you are, in most cases for free.

Advertisement

The Impact of Video

If you are a small business owner, video allows you to communicate directly with your customers. This lets you build a relationship with them so you can share the values of your brand. And if you want to create an ad using video, a Hubspot Marketing Statistic report says video has an average clickthrough rate of 1.84 percent, the highest clickthrough rate of all digital ad formats.

As Filmora Wondershare explains, “Video content such as Explainer videos, Demonstration videos or Testimonial videos have proven to be an effective tool for improving an overall performance of companies because they build trust.”

But choosing the right video is important, the company stresses.

According to the company’s data points and tips, video can increase conversion rates by 80 percent, and make the first-page ranking on Google 53 times more likely.

Tips for Video Marketing on Social Media

So what is the right type of video? According to the infographic, hard-sell videos don’t work. Explainer, testimonial, demonstration, and personalized videos have greater success. Seven in 10 people stated they saw content that is interesting from a particular brand in a more positive light.

Once you know what type of videos to create, it should be the right length. If the video is too long, the chances of losing your audience increases. Under three minutes seems to be the sweet spot.

When it comes to choosing the social media channels, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, each platform has its pros and cons. This will depend on the type of business you have and the demographic you want to reach, according to the data shared by Filmora Wondershare. The company says

Facebook is great forum for engaging with your audience but posts have a limited lifespan.

is great forum for engaging with your audience but posts have a limited lifespan. YouTube is ideal if you want to build a community for your brand, but it is hard to stand out because of the sheer size of the platform.

is ideal if you want to build a community for your brand, but it is hard to stand out because of the sheer size of the platform. Instagram is the platform if you are dealing with Millennials or a generally younger audience. However, it is harder to lead users to your website.

is the platform if you are dealing with Millennials or a generally younger audience. However, it is harder to lead users to your website. Snapchat also targets a young audience, but the content only lasts 24 hours and you have to use it with that in mind.

also targets a young audience, but the content only lasts 24 hours and you have to use it with that in mind. Twitter is a powerful engagement tool, but the infographic says it is not right for brands looking for deep insight into their audience.

You can look at the infographic below for more details.