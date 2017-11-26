Vydia Rights and Social Sync Feature Enables Businesses to Better Control Video Assets

Video technology specialists at Vydia have announced a new Rights and Social Sync feature, designed to ensure businesses don’t waste time, money and effort creating video content only to have it snatched and re-posted elsewhere with out acknowledgement.

Vydia Rights and Social Sync Feature

The Vydia Rights and Social Sync feature is aimed at protecting videos by sending businesses notification whenever their video content is shared on a social media platform, allowing them to better protect their video assets. From the convenience of a mobile phone, Vydia users can control their inventory, monitor performance and gauge the monetization and usage status of their video content.

Video content has, in recent years, been taking the world of online marketing by storm, with videos helping small businesses increase conversion rates, engage with customers and ultimately grow.

However, protecting video content so it is not simply nicked by other users and re-posted is a challenge facing many small businesses.

The Vydia feature allows businesses to either permit their video content so others can re-post it or block the content, so others are unable to re-post the content elsewhere.

In a post about the new Rights and Social Sync feature on the official company blog, Vydia’s Marketing Director Jenna Gaudio explains the importance of protecting video assets.

“It’s easy to publish a video on a single platform and forget about it. But you never know what can happen to your video. Whether it’s a silly spontaneous moment or a carefully crafted production, you want to protect it everywhere and you want to benefit from it as much as you can.”

The Rights and Social Sync feature enables businesses to connect social media or YouTube accounts to the Vydia platform. All video content is then automatically synced to the business’s Vydia library, giving users full control of their content.