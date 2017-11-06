Web.com Acquires Acquisio to Bolster Online Small Business Marketing with AI

Internet services and online marketing solutions provider Web.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:WEB) recently announced it has acquired Acquisio, an online marketing Artificial Intelligence (AI) company. The acquisition bolsters Web.com’s existing suite of online marketing tools for small businesses with AI technology.

Web.com Acquires Acquisio

Web.com says small businesses will now be able to get even greater value at a much faster pace, as both companies pioneer innovation in online marketing AI solutions for small businesses.

“Acquisio makes available to small and midsized businesses the same powerful machine-learning technology that was once available only to the largest corporations and online marketing agencies,” said David L. Brown, Web.com’s chairman, CEO and president, in a release announcing the acquisition. “By applying Acquisio’s award-winning artificial intelligence technology to Web.com’s existing suite of online marketing tools and its hands-on, consultative approach, we will be able to provide even greater value to customers at a much faster pace.”

Web.com’s range of subscription-based solutions for small businesses include domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce. These will now benefit from Acquisio’s advanced data science tools that automate, optimize, and scale many of the processes involved in acquiring new customers online, such as using ad platforms like Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, and Bing Ads.

Online Marketing Artificial Intelligence Trend Growing

Today the frontier of technology is big data and artificial intelligence. More small businesses are leveraging AI to boost their sales and marketing efforts. As more businesses deploy artificial intelligence for online marketing, jumping on this bandwagon early can help your business become more competitive. The big brands are already using AI to stake out huge territory, and small businesses will likely seek to do the same by choosing vendors that incorporate AI into products.

“We are proud to leverage our artificial intelligence for small businesses around the world,” says Marc Poirier, Acquisio’s CEO and co-founder.