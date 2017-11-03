About Us   |   Advertise

The Weekly Sales Meeting Was Literally for the Birds

My daughter loves birds. She loves to watch them out her window. She watches for them in the sky whenever we’re out and about, and she carefully tends to a birdhouse in our backyard that we got her for her birthday one year.

I do not like birds. They make nests in our gutters. They wake me up too early in the morning. And the geese around us poop everywhere.

Still, they’re fairly easy to draw, and seeing some on a power line inspired this joke. Plus I got to use “Jerry,” which is a funny name for a bird. So I guess they’re not all bad.

Except for those geese.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

