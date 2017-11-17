Mitch Had Grown Tired of the Ups and Downs of the Sales Game

So I’m sitting there one day and this cartoon just pops into my head. Which is great! I love when that happens! But then I had to wonder, how? And why?

Seriously, what’s going on in my head that a whack-a-mole cartoon just appears fully formed. I haven’t been to a Chucky Cheese lately. I don’t have any moles that I know of. The word “whack” isn’t generally part of my daily vocabulary. What the heck?

I wish I could say I figured it out, and I’m not one to look a gift cartoon in the mouth, but every time I see this cartoon I am befuddled anew.