Mitch Had Grown Tired of the Ups and Downs of the Sales Game

Whack-A-Mole Business Cartoon

So I’m sitting there one day and this cartoon just pops into my head. Which is great! I love when that happens! But then I had to wonder, how? And why?

Seriously, what’s going on in my head that a whack-a-mole cartoon just appears fully formed. I haven’t been to a Chucky Cheese lately. I don’t have any moles that I know of. The word “whack” isn’t generally part of my daily vocabulary. What the heck?

I wish I could say I figured it out, and I’m not one to look a gift cartoon in the mouth, but every time I see this cartoon I am befuddled anew.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

