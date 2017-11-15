Xero HQ Apps Now Available to Small Business Accounting Companies in US

Xero (NZE:XRO) just announced the general availability of Xero HQ apps in the Americas. The release of the new apps corresponds with a growth of 43 percent in Xero’s business domestically. Ten apps have been launched in collaboration with the company’s partners to improve the Xero online accounting software for small businesses.

The 10 apps have been selected to provide a comprehensive set of services already needed by accounting or bookkeeping firm. These include real-time visibility and insights into customer data with a suite of tools designed to improve the efficiency of digital practices in the industry.

The new apps are important to small businesses in several ways. First, a large number of CPAs and bookkeepers already using Xero software to provide their services are small businesses themselves. Second, most of the clients these firms serve are small businesses as well — from a variety of other industries. The new apps Xero has announced will small accounting and bookkeeping firms the ability to interact with greater ease with their clients and deliver more personalized services further setting them apart from larger competitors.

Herman Man, Vice President of Products and Partnerships for Xero Americas, in a release announcing the new apps explained, “By combining partner apps in one central place, Xero advisors get the power of a richer practice management experience, enabling them to become more efficient. These integrations provide accountants and bookkeepers with an even more robust set of tools to build a growing digital practice and make an important step in the journey from traditional accounting to client advisory.”

Xero HQ Apps

Here the 10 integrated apps in Xero HQ include:

Boma, providing self-driven marketing features,

Datamolino, offering status updates about client paperwork,

Expensify, providing real-time expense reporting,

Fathom, creating custom management reports,

FUTRLI, providing future insights for a business,

Hubdoc, automating financial documents,

Practice Ignition, assisting with client proposals and onboarding,

Receipt Bank, assisting with more efficient bookkeeping,

SuiteFiles, bringing all client data and files into one place,

Spotlight Reporting, enabling accountants and bookkeepers to see how clients are performing in a single view.

More about Xero

Xero is an online software client accounting for small business available anywhere, anytime, and on all devices. It connects businesses to their advisors and other service providers, such as accountants and bookkeepers. The platform has been designed so small businesses owners can use it easily. But it is also comprehensive and powerful enough to provide CPAs and other financial service providers with the tools they need to run their practices.

The company said it has grown by 52 percent internationally in the past year, and the global subscriber base now exceeds the 1 million mark.

The Benefit of Full Visibility

When a small business uses Xero, the information the company generates is designed to be easily visible to accountants, bookkeepers, and others. This type of visibility makes it easier to identify issues before they become a much bigger problem as well as solve urgent needs of the client.

As a cloud-based platform, Xero allows its users to view their financial records from anywhere. Service providers can also use the technology to deliver real-time services to their client knowing they can access the information anytime on any device.

Availability

Xero is available in more than 181 countries around the world with a free trial for the three different tiers it offers. The Starter, Standard, and Premium versions will run you $20, $30, and $40 respectively per month. A mobile app is also available for Android and iOS.