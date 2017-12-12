89% Percent of Women, 79% of Men Will Shop In-Store This Year, Study Says

The news about the “Retail Apocalypse” is not encouraging, but Fundera has released a new infographic that should give retailers hope. Titled “Retail’s Not Dead,” the report on which the infographic is based says 89 percent of women and 79 percent of men intend to shop in-store for their holiday gifts.

A further breakdown of the survey in the infographic shows, 51 percent of consumers prefer buying their clothes and shoes in-store. When it comes to groceries and household appliances, 70 and 56 percent of consumers respectively have the same preference.

The information on the infographic comes from the Natural Insight 2017 In-Store Holiday Shopping report. Natural Insight carried out the survey with 823 randomly selected participants 18 years and older across the US. The survey took place between September 13 and September 17, 2017.

What Can You Do to Attract Customers to Your Store – and Keep Them There?

According to the Natural Insight report and Fundera, the key is to remake retail operations to fit the modern consumer. This will require providing a seamless shopping experience between the digital and physical world.

It begins by making your brick and mortar store a place where consumers like visiting and have a positive experience. Everything from the checkout process to displays, colors, parking, holding events, social media integration, and customer service has to be part of the overall plan.

While these measures were taken by large retailers, in the blog for the infographic, Meredith Wood, Editor-in-Chief at Fundera, said, “Smaller business owners can also apply these lessons to their own businesses. In-store events, organized shelves, and aggressive social media marketing can make all the difference when going head-to-head with a digital competitor.”

Key Takeaway

Natural Insight says one of the best ways to attract consumers is by appealing to their five senses. Let your customers view, touch, smell and taste or hear the products you have on offer. Granted this may not always be possible, but it is something an online retailer can provide through a monitor.

You can look at the rest of the data on the infographic below.

Check out our Business Gift Giving Guide for more tips about holiday trends.