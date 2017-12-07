About Us   |   Advertise

Rev Ciancio

Rev Ciancio Rev serves as Director of Partner Marketing for Yext, where he works to ensure partner success as they deploy the Yext Knowledge Engine on behalf of their clients. Over his 20+ year career, he has managed business development, digital marketing, and social media strategies for a wide range of entertainment and hospitality companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap