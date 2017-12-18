The 10 Best Accounting Software Solutions for Small Business

Small business owners are pressed for time. Finding the time to take care of the finances and accounting isn’t always easy. Fortunately, help is at hand with innovative accounting software designed to simplify monetary processes and requirements.

Best Accounting Software for Small Business

Take a look at the following 10 best accounting software programs for small businesses.

Sage 50c Accounting Software

Sage 50c Accounting Software is desktop software with built-in anytime, anywhere cloud access apps. Combining a desktop solution with online access, Sage 50c Accounting enables small businesses to run their financial tasks more efficiently.

The software manages invoicing, cash flow, inventory, taxes and more, freeing up you and your employees’ time so you can get on with running your business. Sage 50c Accounting software comes in three tiered packages, starting from $439.00 a year.

Xero

Xero is online accounting software enabling small businesses to manage invoicing, bank reconciliation, bookkeeping and more.

With the customizable Xero dashboard, businesses can see how cash is tracking at a quick glance. You can also reduce office administration time and improve cash flow by paying bills on time with Xero. The software comes in three tiered packages starting at $9 a month.

Wave

What’s great about Wave? It’s free! This financial software for small businesses allows you to track your expenses, send invoices, get paid and balance your books. Besides its ‘100 percent free software’, Wave offers an additional premium payment service, which enables small businesses to accept credit cards on invoices and offer automatic recurring billing for repeat customers.

FreshBooks

FreshBooks is an accounting software designed to make life easier for small businesses by allowing them to spend less time on accounting and more time on doing what they love doing. This simple and intuitive platform automates tasks such as organizing expenses, tracking time and following up with clients about invoices.

As FreshBooks lives in the cloud, you can securely access its accounting features from multiple devices. FreshBooks is available in three packages, the basic ‘Lite’ package starting from $15 a month for five clients.

Kashoo

Kashoo is accounting software that works for small business owners in any industry. With its intuitive dashboard, you can see where your business stands in terms of invoices, expenses, payments, reports, bank feeds and more.

What’s great about Kashoo is that it provides real human support if you require assistance with the software and its features. Kashoo costs $29.95 on its Monthly Plan and offers a cheaper Annual Plan.

Zoho Books

Zoho Books promotes itself as easy-to-use cloud accounting software for small businesses. With automated banking, Zoho Books connects to your bank account and gives you real-time updates on your cash flow. This powerful software monitors transactions and categorizes them in an instant.

You’ll also be able to know the ins and outs of your expenses with Zoho Books as the software tracks, categorizes and bills your clients from one convenient place. Zoho Books comes in three tiered levels, the Basic level starting at around $5 a month.

QuickBooks

QuickBooks is designed to help small businesses keep their finances organized in one convenient place. If you have an accountant, you can share your books for seamless collaboration.

Helping save you precious time, QuickBooks enables you to connect with your bank account to automatically import and categorize transactions. You can take photos of receipts and store them with QuickBooks Mobile. The software also creates dozens of reports, meaning you’ll always know where your business stands.

QuickBooks offers four tiers of pricing, starting with a package designed for the self-employed for $5 a month.

OneUp

OneUp is a fast accounting app, with an automation rate of 95 percent. OneUp takes care of all those essential accounting features for you, including invoicing, CRM, purchasing, inventory, logistics and more. OneUp is available in five different packages, starting with a ‘Self’ level, designed for independent contractors or sole proprietors for approximately $7 a month.

KashFlow

KashFlow is an all-in-one accounting software. Businesses are kept in the loop by having access to a full view of their finances. The platform provides intuitive invoicing, so you can get paid faster and provide reports that are easy to understand.

KashFlow also takes care of VAT returns and payroll. KashFlow is available in different packages that can be tailored to your needs. The ‘Starter’ package is an inexpensive option for sole traders and small businesses, priced at approximately $5 a month.

AccountEdge Pro Accounting Software

AccountEdge Pro is powerful small business accounting software for Windows and Mac desktop users. The software takes care of inventory, banking, payment processing, payroll, document management, and provides a wealth of reporting capabilities.

This comprehensive accounting system is available in three versions, starting with Mamut AccountEdge which costs around $110 a year.

Are there any major accounting software platforms missing from this list? If you use accounting software for your small business that you’re pleased with, please mention them in the comment section.