Chargeback App Handles Online Retail Credit Card Disputes for Small Businesses

Chargeback’s new SaaS product will get rid of the manual process of managing credit card disputes internally. For small businesses dealing with chargebacks from credit card companies, it means automating a labor-intensive process and saving valuable time.

Introducing the Chargeback App

The technology used by the Chargeback app takes existing operations and makes them more effective and efficient. According to the company, it has taken cues from fintech and payment tech as well as manual process managed with word docs, spreadsheets and user expertise to automate chargebacks with software.

As more small businesses take online payments, the number of chargebacks they have to deal with has increased. With online transaction disputed 12 times more than payments made in physical stores, automating the process can save businesses the cost of managing the back and forth of each case.

This also includes keeping up with many of the changes taking place with regulations. Dave Wilkes, CEO at Chargeback, explained this aspect of the process. In the press release announcing the new service, Wilkes explains, “Most people managing disputes don’t realize rules are updated twice a year by each network. Sometimes the changes are sweeping. When one of these knowledge workers leaves your team you feel the pain immediately. The app eliminates that risk. It allows anyone to manage disputes.

What Exactly is a Chargeback?

In its simplest term, a chargeback reverses a transaction. The process can get very complicated because each card issuer has its own procedures. The term applies to the demand a credit card provider makes in order to recoup funds from retailers on a fraudulent or disputed transaction.

Chargebacks are initiated by customers for a variety of reasons, including not receiving a product they ordered, receiving a defective or damaged item, not authorizing payment and more. Fraudulent and unauthorized payment cases make up a large percentage of chargebacks. According to the company, it can account for 56.9 percent of the cases.

The new app from Chargeback is going to allow your small business to effectively deal with the biggest payment networks including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and PayPal. The app is also integrated with the most popular ecommerce brands. It comes with out-of-the-box integration with WorldPay, Vantiv, First Data, CyberSource, PayPal, Stripe, Braintree, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, PrestaShop and Recurly.

What is it Going to Cost You?

A monthly subscription of $99 will give your small business the ability to create unlimited chargeback response documents using the guided workflow. There is an enterprise version, but you have to contact the company to find out the price.

Not having to spend the time, money and human capital on a single chargeback much less multiple ones will let you focus on other parts of your business, making it worth consideration.