These 10 Community Tips Will Help You Meet Your Business Goals

What’s your goal for your small business in 2018? Do you want to improve conversion rates? Break into influencer marketing? Step up your social media game? No matter what you’re hoping to accomplish, members of the online small business community can help. Here are some useful community insights that can help you reach your new year goals.

Advertisement

Improve Conversions with These WordPress Plugins

Once you get people to your website, you have to find creative ways to convert those visitors into actual customers. If you’re looking to improve in that area, there are some WordPress plugins that can potentially help. Jason Corgiat of LeapGo lists some of them in this post.

Build a High Converting Small Business Website

Of course, you could also just keep conversions in mind when putting together your small business website in the first place. This DIY Marketers post by Sreeram Sreenivasan offers some tips for building a high converting website.

Check Out This Research on Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing has been a growing trend that could make a major impact on small businesses. But before you jump into this new niche, check out some research on the subject that shows how to use it most effectively. This Social Media Examiner post by Michelle Krasniak includes some helpful insights.

Avoid Harming Your Brand with Non-Disclosure in Influencer Marketing

When dealing with influencer marketing, it’s also important that you’re very transparent with your customers. If you don’t disclose an influencer brand relationship, it could do some serious harm for your business. Jonathan Crossfield elaborates in a recent Content Marketing Institute post.

Successfully Market Through Social Media

Chances are your small business already has some kind of presence on social media. But how successful are your efforts there really? A recent CorpNet post by Rieva Lesonsky details some methods your business can use to market successfully through social media.

Use These Free Social Media Sharing Tools

You can also find some great tools to help give your social media marketing a boost. And you don’t have to spend a ton to access those tools. Check out some options in this post by Karen Banes of The Savvy Solopreneur. Then see what BizSugar members had to say here.

Step Up Your Email Marketing With Analytics

Email remains a great way for businesses to effectively communicate with and market to customers. But as with any marketing tactic, monitoring results is important. In this Juvlon post, Rashmi Malapur goes over some of the analytical data you should be looking for.

Focus on Repurposing and Re-engagement for Your End-of-Year Marketing

The end of the year can be a very busy time for small businesses. But your content marketing strategy doesn’t have to be time consuming. In this Marketing Land post, Andrea Lehr explains why your end-of-year marketing should involve repurposing content and re-engaging with customers.

Create a Weekly Tasks List

There’s no shortage of important tasks when it comes to running a small businesses. So you have to stay organized if you want to get things accomplished. In this Process Street post, Benjamin Brandall provides an overview of how you can create a weekly tasks list. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Get Help from an IT Consultant

Technology can be a huge asset to your business. But it can also get a bit confusing if you’re not an expert. An IT consultant can help you use information technology to its full potential, as Ivan Widjaya discusses in this Biz Epic post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]