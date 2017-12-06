Android Oreo vs. Android Nougat: Which is Better for Your Business?

So Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has already rolled out its latest Android update in the form of a developer’s preview (or more specifically, I should say the “beta state”). This latest Android update is known as Android Oreo, and it has indeed come with a host of changes for the better.

Advertisement

Comparison Between Nougat and Oreo: Which Android OS is Better?

Now, today, in this article, I will be pitting Nougat against Oreo and see which one of these two comes out as the winner. So what are we waiting for? Let’s begin without any further ado.

A Noticeable Change in Performance

Normally, every Android update announced by Google comes with the promise of performance upgrade; but seldom is it really noticeable.

This is going to change significantly with Oreo, however. Whether you have a technical proficiency or not, you will perceive the improvements for sure.

For example, the Android Oreo system is a lot faster to boot in comparison to the Nougat. You will also notice system-heavy applications loading faster on Oreo than on Nougat.

Thus, as far as mobile performance is concerned, Android Oreo wins hands down.

A User-friendly UI

Oreo comes with a host of user-friendly features that are more than capable of simplifying the entire user experience.

For example, there’s the “autofill” feature which makes it easy for users to fill out forms and other similar documents. You can activate the “autofill” feature through the following steps:

Go to Settings.

Find “System” and go to “Language and Input.”

Click on “Advanced,” and you will come across the “Autofill” option. Toggle it on.

Oreo also comes with an advanced artificial intelligence that learns about user preferences over time. For example, if you are searching for flight tickets on your phone, Oreo will suggest the best hotels nearby.

And then, there’s also this feature called “adaptive icons” where users can customize the shapes of their icons; something that’s noticeably absent in Nougat.

Built-in File Manager Accessibility

Almost all Android operating systems come with a hidden built-in file manager that can be accessed directly from the storage option found inside settings. Nougat wasn’t different either.

But with Oreo, this feature went through a complete sea-change. It now gives users the ease to access the built-in file manager directly from the app drawer. Convenient and user-friendly? There’s simply no doubt about it.

Noticeable Changes in App Notifications

As far as notifications from apps are concerned, Android Oreo looks far superior in comparison to Nougat.

For example, Android Oreo gives users the option to “snooze” app notifications for 15 to 120 minutes by just swiping your finger to the left. The same action also opens up the notification setting of the device enabling further configuration and modifications as per the user requirements.

Oreo has also come up with a brand new feature called the “notification dots.”

Image: Notification dots marked by arrows

These tiny dots will show up on certain app icons indicating the fact that you have unread notifications waiting for you.

Changes in “Quick Settings”

There are quite a few changes to be observed in the “quick settings” panel.

For example, in Android Nougat, a tiny tap on the WiFi, Bluetooth or Flight mode icons would launch an expendable Quick Setting almost immediately. But as far as the Oreo is concerned, it doesn’t work that way.

In Android Oreo, if you tap on those tiny icons, you will just be able to toggle them on or off. But if you tap on the text below, you will be taken straight to the expendable quick setting.

I don’t know about you, but I preferred the Nougat version of this feature over Oreo. Then again, it may just be a force of habit.

A Few Notable Mentions

Android Oreo exhibits significant battery optimization improvements in comparison to Nougat.

Unlike Nougat, Oreo supports multi-display functionality allowing users to shift from one particular window to the other as per their requirements.

Oreo supports Bluetooth 5 resulting in improved speed and range, on the whole.

The Final Verdict

The decision seems more obvious now. Oreo wins this hands down. What do you think?