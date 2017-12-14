New Dialpad Free Claims to Kill the Desk Phone But May Kill Your Business Phone Bill Too

Do you have a small business with five employees or less? Well, if you do, Dialpad has released a new service called Dialpad Free which will get rid of your phone bill. The company’s slogan says “Kill the Desk Phone,” but with this new service, it is striving to do the same with the phone bill.

Dialpad says this is the first time a free business phone system has been offered in the history of telephony without a trial period or having to upgrade. And with Dialpad Free, up to five employees can be dialed by name or by extension from a single office number.

Small office or home office workers and small businesses can take advantage of this offer to lower their monthly communications bill. As a free service, it has its limitations, but it is still a free service from a reliable company. According to Dialpad, more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 are using its technology.

Dialpad is a pure-cloud communications company making it possible to be available on any device, anywhere. The platform it provides allows anyone in your small business to connect and work from anywhere with voice, video and messaging.

Dialpad co-founder Craig Walker said, in a press release announcing the new service, “We’re truly diminishing the need for businesses to use existing phone lines or to be limited to mobile phones, landlines or the need to list multiple phone numbers on their websites and business cards.”

So What do You Get With Dialpad Free?

Here is the meat and bone of the service.

100 outbound minutes per month

Unlimited inbound minutes

100 inbound and outbound SMS messages

Free UberConference accounts for all 5 employees

In addition to these free services, you also get Dialpad’s list of calling features. This includes voicemail, call recording, HD calling, professional IVR with extension calling, video calling between Dialpad users, call recording and much more.

How Can You Get It?

If you want to use Dialpad Free, you have to sign up and download the Dialpad app onto your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Once you have it on your device, you use your broadband connection for the service.

The offer also includes a limited time deal to transfer your existing business phone number to Dialpad Free at no cost.

Cloud Communications for Small Businesses

As a pure cloud communications company, Dialpad offers small businesses the flexibility to work from anywhere without sacrificing functionality. Dialpad has native Single-Sign-On with Google G-Suite as well as integration with Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and LinkedIn.

With Dialpad, you can video conference with all of your employees whether they are working from home locally or in another country. Your employees can connect and collaborate with some of the most popular business applications using their preferred platform without any compatibility issues.

Walker added, “Any app-enabled device immediately becomes an extension of the business’ main number and can be using Dialpad Free within minutes.”