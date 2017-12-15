Fiverr Helping Small Business Social Media Marketers with Video Content Services

If you’re looking to create video ads and marketing videos to promote your company, cost is probably just as important as what you’ll create.

New Fiverr Video Services

Fiverr has just opened up a new featured section on its freelancer marketplace for pros who create live action videos, video explainers, and video ads.

This is a place to go to find the right pros at the right prices for your small business as it wades into video marketing. The launch of this section is the result of Fiverr purchasing Veed.me in June 2017. And for creators of these videos, this is a featured section of a major freelancer marketplace. If you’re not already using Fiverr, it may be a few more reasons to market your skills there.

The new services will give anyone looking for quality video production access to creators in the Fiverr Video & Animation category. The creators of Live Action Explainer Videos and Short Video Ads offer everything from commercials to intros, product descriptions, tutorials and much more.

Small businesses, marketers, influencers, vloggers, consumers and others can now purchase video easily. It can then be posted on websites and social media pages to differentiate the quality of the content. For individuals and business relying on their video to attract customers, professional grade video makes a lot of difference.

The value of using video was explained by the former CEO of Veed.me Yoav Hornung, who is now Video & Animation Category Manager at Fiverr in the press release. He said, “The ability of a business and a brand to visually tell its story to core audiences has never been more important.”

Fiverr is going to use some of the technology from Veed.me to deliver a more detailed set of video services. Content creators will have new pages for video, and marketers will be able to find them faster based on expertise, experience and customer ratings.

Live Action Explainers

With this service, you can order complete video production on-location shooting, professional actors, equipment, and more. Buyers can order product videos, on-location scripted videos and full-production commercials from the comfort of their home or office.

Short Video Ads

The Short Video Ads service provides videos for Facebook Ads, Instagram and Snapchat as well as six-second bumpers and pre-rolls for YouTube videos. This category is ideal for marketers running performance-based video marketing campaigns.

Video for the Small Business

Today’s consumers want to engage with the companies they do business with. It doesn’t matter whether they are a small mom and pop outfit or a large multinational. And video has become one of the best ways to make this possible.

When it comes to videos, 80 percent of customers prefer it over blogs. This also translates to more leads and sales, making it a much better marketing tool.

If you don’t have the time needed to make a video for your small business, the new services from Fiverr is a good place to start to see what is available to you.