Want to Learn 8 Secrets for Getting a Business Loan? Here are 2

Tips for Getting a Business Loan

Fortunately, there are 8 secrets to boost your credit attractiveness and improve your chances of getting a business loan on favorable terms. Here are two:

Secret #1: Yes, You CAN Improve Your Personal Credit Score

One barrier to getting a better business loan may be a low personal credit score. Increasing your score is easier than you might think. Here are just some of the tips:

Pay down your credit cards. As a yardstick, you’ll want all your cards under 50 percent of their limits. This means no more maxing out cards — for personal or business.

Lower your debt compared to your income. A good benchmark is keeping debt to 30 percent of less of your income. Rather than taking a second mortgage on your home and increasing your debt load, you might be better served to apply for a business loan.

Monitor your credit score. Errors are more common than most people realize. Besides you’ll learn which creditors report to credit agencies and what they report on.

Secret #2: Your Business Credit History May Be Incomplete, But It’s Not Hard to Change That

Does your small business have an established credit history? You’d be shocked how many don’t, or they have an incomplete history. Once again, you can take action to flesh out your business’s credit history:

Establish free profiles with the three major business credit bureaus: D&B, Experian, Equifax

Apply for a business credit card and use it to establish a timely repayment history.

Do business with vendors (“trades”) that report to credit bureaus regularly.

