Google Assistant Now Connects Local Service Businesses with Voice Searches

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) just announced it is making its Assistant more helpful by recommending nearby service professionals, such as electricians, plumbers, housecleaners and others.

Google Assistant and Local Services Integration

The addition of Assistant in this segment is part of Google’s drive to make local services readily available for consumers. It started as a pilot program called Home Services, which then evolved to Local Services as a fully integrated solution along with My Business.

The vast majority of the local professional service providers can be classified as small businesses. Being part of Google’s local business ecosystem is a great way to increase the visibility of your company.

Making Your Small Business Accessible

Whether you’re a plumber, electrician or another type of service professional, it is essential to make your small business accessible. This means being a Google Guaranteed business as part of Local Services and My Business, and sites that vet local prescreened home service professionals. These sites are used by Google to find qualified professionals.

Gummi Hafsteinsson, product lead for Google Assistant, said on the company blog, “In many cities, the Google Assistant will suggest providers that have been prescreened by Google and companies like HomeAdvisor and Porch so you can feel confident they’re ready to take on the job.”

Hafsteinsson said Google Assistant will answer with other nearby results if the city a customer lives in doesn’t have any available guaranteed or screened providers. If you happen to live in such a city and you own a business, getting on to these sites and being guaranteed by Google is a great way to differentiate yourself from your competition.

Availability

The new Google Assistant feature is going to be rolling out in the US over the coming week. The blog didn’t specify any particular cities, but Local Services is slated to be available in 30 major cities by the end of the year. It is currently available in 17 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, and others.