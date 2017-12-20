Spotlight: Executive Home Care Helps Seniors in Their Own Homes

Helping others is a noble pursuit for any business owner. And it’s the whole reason that the founders of Executive Home Care decided to jump into business ownership in the first place. The couple was called into action to help an elderly neighbor and never looked back. Read their story and how the business continues that important work today in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides home health care services.

Lenny Verkoglaz, co-founder and CEO of Executive Home Care told Small Business Trends, “Executive Care is known for our great service and excellent nurses and caregivers. We differentiate ourselves by constantly striving to provide the highest standard of home care services.”

Business Niche

Building personal trust with customers.

Verkoglaz says, “We are fortunate to have the loyalty of our customers. We find that more families and facilities’ administrators trust us than any other home health care company and that is due to our high-quality care.”

How the Business Got Started

After helping out a neighbor.

Verkoglaz explains, “My wife and I received a call for help from an elderly and disabled neighbor back in 2003, we did not hesitate to help her while her daughter was away. This was a turning point in our lives – we knew exactly what we wanted to do. We saw the growing need for quality home care — an alternative to nursing homes or other senior homes, and the opportunity to help our neighbors and friends when they need it the most.”

Biggest Win

Creating a successful franchise system.

Verkoglaz says, “Our biggest “win” was when we turned our successful home health care business into a franchise system, thus giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to help others and make money at the same time.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing support for franchisees.

Verkoglaz says, “I would use the extra $100,000 to invest in marketing programs for franchisees to get them more customers.”

Company Culture:

One big, happy family.

Verkoglaz explains, “Our business is family-run; myself, my wife, her brother, my daughter, her husband, and during summer months, my younger daughter. We are a vocal family and we always agree to disagree, but at the end things always work out. That’s what makes working in the business so much fun!”

Favorite Quote:

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” By Mahatma Gandhi

Images: Executive Home Care

First Image: (left to right) Robert Tsimberg, Director of Franchise Operations; Mila Feldman, co-founder; Jordan Martin, franchise owner in Fort Myers; Lenny Verkhoglaz, co-founder and CEO