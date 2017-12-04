How to Create the Perfect Personal Brand for Your Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

An infographic published by the Best Marketing Degrees puts all this into perspective. For instance, did you know that most of us have already been branding ourselves online without even noticing? The infographic claims that in the US alone, 81 percent of the population (264 million people) have a social profile and about 12 percent (40 million people) use online dating sites.

Advertisement

How to Build Your Personal Brand

So, what steps can you take to perfect your personal brand?

Have a Professional Profile Picture

The infographic claims that it only takes a tenth of a second to form an impression about someone from their professional picture. Think about it! How many times have you judged someone based on their profile picture? These snap judgements matter a lot when it comes to your business and taking a profile picture with a wide smile and dressed in a black suit with a white shirt or blouse would, according to the infographic, make you more approachable and likeable.

Have a Well Worded Bio

While having a good profile picture is important and may get you the right attention, it is the text that will get you deeper connections. Keep your bio short. Remember this is a highlight reel. And while you want to come out as a professional, you need to make it more personable. Include some things about your interests and hobbies.

Include a Short Video

A profile photo and bio are great, but if you really want to create a lasting impression, include a short video. This is your opportunity to introduce your personality.

And as you do all this, also make sure you are as interesting as possible since many people take an average of 10 to 20 seconds viewing websites. See more derailed advice on creating your personal brand below.

Image: bestmarketingdegrees.org