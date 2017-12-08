About Us   |   Advertise

Either Way the New Employee Felt He Was Being – Shortchanged

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
79
21
Print This Article
5
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
79
21
5
1
Email this Article Print This Article

Idioms Business Cartoon

Last year for Christmas my kids got me a game called Idiom Addict where you try to guess what the idiom is after being read an alternately worded version. I understand that might not be your cup of tea, but this game speaks to me.

Idioms are one of the cultural shorthands I get to play with, and I’m always excited when I get to combine a couple for a caption like in this cartoon.

As for Idiom Addict, if you get a chance to pick it up, I’d recommend it. I just wouldn’t recommend you play against me.

Comment ▼

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap