Either Way the New Employee Felt He Was Being – Shortchanged

Last year for Christmas my kids got me a game called Idiom Addict where you try to guess what the idiom is after being read an alternately worded version. I understand that might not be your cup of tea, but this game speaks to me.

Idioms are one of the cultural shorthands I get to play with, and I’m always excited when I get to combine a couple for a caption like in this cartoon.

As for Idiom Addict, if you get a chance to pick it up, I’d recommend it. I just wouldn’t recommend you play against me.