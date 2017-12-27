LG Has Massive New Monitors Even Small Businesses May Consider

For creative pros such as video editors, photographers, developers and others who spend countless hours in front of a computer screen, the new line of LG (KRX: 066570) monitors are something to consider. In addition to their impressive size, the 32 and 34-inch monitors will have state-of-the-art features for delivering high-quality images.

New LG Monitors for Pros

Both monitors will have Nano IPS technology for new levels of color reproduction with support for HDR600. This is going to deliver higher dynamic range for brighter images. And the connectivity now includes Thunderbolt 3 to daisy chain 4K monitors together.

While monitors with 32 and 34-inch screen real-estate might seem a bit much, there are many small businesses that can use what LG is offering. Small engineering and architectural firms, as well as web designers and game developers, are some examples.

With people working in the home just as much as they do in the office, it can also be used in this environment too, the company says. The benefit of using a large monitor are many, and Chang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division explained one of the reasons the company has developed this line.

In a press release announcing the new monitor, Ik-hwan said, “Most of us spend hundreds of hours in front of monitors every month and yet it’s one of the least likely products to get upgraded when higher productivity is desired. With these latest premium monitors from LG, we wanted to communicate that LG is absolutely committed to delivering the best possible screen resolution and the best user experience on a desk or workspace.”

32-inch UHD 4K Monitor

The new 32-inch monitor (model 32UK950) will be the first line to have LG’s advanced Nano IPS technology. This is going to deliver a viewing experience that is more accurate and lifelike. For businesses seeking a professional output, the monitor can display 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

Support for HDR 600 means high dynamic range with powerful brightness peaking at 600 candela.

Another noteworthy feature is the first Thunderbolt 3 docking display to support 4K daisy chaining. With this type of connectivity multiple 4K monitors, as well as laptops, such as the MacBook Pro can be used and charged at the same time.

34-inch UltraWide Monitor

The 34-inch (model 34WK95U) monitor has a 5K resolution. Just like the 32″, it also supports Nano IPS technology, Thunderbolt 3 port, and 4-Side Edge Borderless Design for an almost bezel-less display.

The new monitors are going to be introduced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Prices and availability haven’t been announced by LG.