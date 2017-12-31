Libby App Connects eReaders to Business Titles from Most Major Metro Public Libraries

When was the last time you thought about going to your local library to check out a book?

The Libby app connects local libraries and the thousands of eBooks and audiobooks on their digital bookshelves 24/7.

The Libby app is developed by OverDrive. To date, more than 39,000 libraries and schools in 70 countries are part of the service. A catalog of over 2 million eBooks, audiobooks and videos are in the collection covering fiction and non-fiction titles across every imaginable subject.

Small business owners looking to learn or brush-up in a particular field can find thousands of business and business-related titles to read. In the US and Canada, Libby connects readers with libraries in major metropolitan areas. This includes the New York Public Library, Boston Public Library, Los Angeles Public Library, Toronto Public Library and many others.

Improving Your Knowledge Base

The internet has dramatically improved the way we learn, but public libraries are still important repositories of knowledge. What digital technology has done is make the books in libraries available to a wider audience.

The New York Public Library, for example, has more than 300,000 ebooks, audiobooks and videos available with OverDrive. This includes 7,625 books on business, 1,167 on finance, 367 on economics and many other topics related to business.

As free apps go, Libby has got to be one of the most resourceful tools out there. USA Today and Google Play have said as much by naming it one of the best apps of 2017.

Getting the Libby App

After you download the Libby app on your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, (or on your Windows PC) all it takes is your library card to start borrowing books. If you happen to have an Amazon Kindle, the books you borrow on Libby can be sent to the device. The Kindle option is only available in the US.

Once you have the app, it will help you find your local library and even get you a card using your mobile phone number. You can sign into multiple libraries using one or more cards.

When it comes to reading or listening to the books, you can stream or download them. And best of all, the company says it will always be free.