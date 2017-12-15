(POLL) Is Your Company Hosting a Holiday Party This Year?

Is the office party really a thing of Christmas past?

Employees don’t look forward to the holiday office party the way they once may have. In fact, data from Randstad US found that just one-third of all employees look forward to an office party the most this time of year.

Instead, they want time away from work entirely, not to spend down time with their co-workers. You can certainly understand the need to be away from people at work for a while. You know how certain people get at the office Christmas party.

With more companies relying on remote workers, a traditional office holiday party may seem a bit foreign now. For some companies that lean heavily on remote workers, it’s next to impossible to host such a party.

However, there are some signs that the office party isn’t going away entirely. Recently, Spotify and LinkedIn combined forces to promote a Christmas music playlist to keep the parties that are happening … well, happening. And Slack just launched a Secret Santa app to put a fun spin on a classic game that many people loathe.

This week, we want to know if your company is following in this bah-humbug trend and forgoing an office holiday party. Are these surveys just capturing a bunch of Scrooges?

Let us know by answering the question below on whether or not your company is hosting a holiday party this year. Share more thoughts on this topic in the comments section below, too.

Did Your Company Host a Holiday Party This Year? Yes – we do every year

Yes – but we’re thinking of not next year

Yes – it was our first ever

No – never had one

No – people stopped showing up

No – we’re a virtual team View Results / See All Polls

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out our Business Gift Giving Guide for more tips about holiday trends.