(POLL) Did Your Small Business Have a Good 2017?

The end of the calendar year is upon us once again. It’s time to assess how your small business is doing and in this week’s poll question, we want to check the pulse of our community.

This surely has been an interesting year for small businesses in the U.S. A new President was inaugurated who promises big changes for the business environment in the country. And certainly, a lot of small businesses are anticipating a cut in their taxes. And many are already seeing regulations slashed at the federal level, but perhaps not at the state and local level.

Consumer confidence is up, too. And that has retail businesses chomping at the bit to see a revival in sales. A record holiday shopping season surely helped a lot of small businesses in the last few weeks.

So, again, this week, we want to know how 2017 treated your small business. Was it better than last year or worse? Did sales go up or down? Have you added staff or were you forced to cut help to trim your spending?

Answer the poll question below and let us know.

Did Your Small Business Have a Good 2017? It was a great year

It was a good year

It wasn’t a good or bad year

There have been better years

It was a bad year

It was the worst year ever View Results / See All Polls