Quriobot Provides Customized Bots for Your Business Website

Quriobot was just launched to give website owners a new way to ask for feedback while helping visitors easily find what they are looking for. The application turns static web forms into an opportunity for having engaging conversations with your customers.

Chatbots are taking over many of the conversations with site visitors. Quriobot is capitalizing on this trend by giving businesses a better way to get feedback from their customers, without the cost of call centers.

Small businesses, just like their larger counterparts, want to receive feedback from their customers about the products and services they provide. But until very recently, it meant hiring a call center or additional employees to get this kind of interaction with customers. This of course priced out many small companies. Chatbot technology, including Quriobot, is now an affordable option for businesses of all sizes.

Drive Customer Engagement

Quriobot was designed to make the feedback process more engaging by having a conversation and improving the overall website experience.

Guy Kessels, one of the founders of Quriobot said in the press release about the launch, “‘We see so many companies trying to retrieve feedback and optimize the consumer experience, but too often boring forms are used to do so. Not only are response rates dropping, customers are getting tired of it. And if your customers get tired of you, the experience will be damaged. So instead of just letting people mark a checkbox, let’s have a friendly conversation!”

Use Quriobot to Build Your Own Bots

With Quriobot, you can build bots so you can have the conversations that will deliver feedback with more information relevant to your business. The data can be analyzed to gain insights into the product and services you offer. It can then be used for everything from lead generation to making improvements.

Using one of the templates, you can optimize the bot to address the specific needs of your company. This means you can change it as needed for a new product, marketing campaign, promotion or something else.

The bot can also be used to help your customers finds products on your site with greater ease. Visitors can ask for exactly what they are looking for, and the bot can find it. This not only makes a customer’s visit quick and efficient, but it can lead to higher conversion rates.

Best of all, Quriobot gathers all of the data from the interactions and lets you know what customers prefer as well as their concerns about your brand. According to the company, the data can be incorporated into daily operations right away.

Learn More About Price and Availability

Quriobot is now in open beta and you can try it for free. The company says this is the full version of the application, so you can see what it can really do without limitations. The company hasn’t said when it will come out of beta, but when it does there will be a free and paid version.