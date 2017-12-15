About Us   |   Advertise

How Self-Centered Self-Promotion can be Self-Destructive in Business

Self-Confidence Business Cartoon

Brevity is wit. But sometimes a long caption is just what the doctor ordered.

And you’d think it would be easier to write, having more room to get your point across, but in the case of something like this cartoon, you’d be wrong.

I spent most of an afternoon looking up “self” related words and phrases and carefully combining and balancing them. And then a good half hour tweaking the caption again to try to get it to fit well underneath the art.

This might be my first cartoon that is TL;DR, but I hope not.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

