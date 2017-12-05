From shared values to the flexibility your employees crave and a rockin’ benefits package — there are many aspects to attracting great talent.
But keeping that talent is also a challenge, what with bigger enterprises often swooping in to recruit your best and brightest.
Maybe that’s why our latest MetLife Twitter Chat “Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success” Nov. 29, 2017 broke the Internet (sort of) becoming one of the highest trending topics that afternoon on Twitter.
Woo hoo! Great chat! #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) November 29, 2017
Anita Campbell, CEO and Founder of Small Business Trends; Rieva Lesonsky, CEO of SmallBizDaily and business expert Susan Solovic led the discussion sponsored by MetLife. You can see the chat in its entirety here at #MetLifeSmallBiz.
Check out some of the excerpts from the discussion below:
The chat started with a question about business culture itself.
Q1: What makes your culture great? Why do your employees want to work at your #SmallBiz? #MetLifeSmallBiz
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
A1) While I don't have full time employees, I have a virtual team and I think our culture is great because our core value is respect for everyone's expertise. We run a shared leadership model #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Ivana Taylor (@DIYMarketers) November 29, 2017
A1: When I had employees they enjoyed the results-driven focus. Get your stuff done, do it well and get compensated well. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Robert Brady (@robert_brady) November 29, 2017
I have a virtual team. I try to offer bonuses for a job well done and encourage innovation to improve processes. #metlifesmallbiz
— Toni Roberts (@imtoniroberts) November 29, 2017
Of course, great benefits can also be part of the equation.
A1: #Smallbiz owners can build winning culture by addressing employees' concerns with compelling benefit packages #MetLifeSmallBiz
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
Projections for hiring in the coming year were discussed as well.
Q2: How do you view hiring for your #SmallBiz in the next year? #MetLifeSmallBiz
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
A2: There's a bit more optimism in hiring. See this @USChamber finding #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) November 29, 2017
But participants also acknowledged real challenges:
A2: Tough to find employees with the right qualifications and after you train them they become really appealing to bigger businesses. Tough for SMBs. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Robert Brady (@robert_brady) November 29, 2017
A2 The “training and draining” problem for #smallbiz is rough, as @robert_brady said. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) November 29, 2017
a2 Many qualified potential employees are opting to be gig entrepreneurs now. Cuts the hiring pool even more #metlifesmallbiz
— Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) November 29, 2017
A3: Q3 #SBIndex – #Smallbiz owners are concerned about finding qualified talent #MetLifeSmallBiz
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
So how are small businesses doing it?
A3: We offer flexible scheduling. We trust our team to get their work done when they leave early/come in later and because of that relationship, they always get everything done and done well. (Nobody's late for an important date here!) #metlifesmallbiz
— MyCorporation (@MyCorporation) November 29, 2017
Q3 Key to attracting qualified emps is to do your homework up front, seek names thru respected sources, check references #metlifesmallbiz
— Barbara Hannan (@bhannan) November 29, 2017
A3: A big part of our strategy for attracting and retaining great employees is flexibility. People have different needs and desires. Try to satisfy what’s important to a particular person. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) November 29, 2017
Your benefits package is the first piece of evidence candidates have regarding how much you care for your employees. A poor benefits packages says volumes about how little you value your team. A good benefits package testifies to how much you value your team! #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) November 29, 2017
A3: The right mix of benefits help #smallbiz employees succeed and
increase loyalty. https://t.co/LEKGdMWP9a #MetLifeSmallBiz pic.twitter.com/iX3VxZpfHf
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
And what are the secrets small businesses have determined really work?
Q4: What benefits have you found particularly attractive to talented prospective
employees? #MetLifeSmallBiz
employees? #MetLifeSmallBiz pic.twitter.com/eZ8zAOy8fT
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
A4 As a starting point: You better consider dental insurance a "given" today (along with medical and vision). It's a "must-have" for every qualified candidate. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) November 29, 2017
A4: As a small biz, we tend to highlight the flexible low cost benefits, such as schedules and growth opportunities. But also consider reasonably priced benefits like a 401(K) match, dental benefits, life insurance, more. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) November 29, 2017
A4 For some, the opportunity to work on something that is purpose driven is a tremendous draw in attracting talent. #metlifesmallbiz
— Barbara Hannan (@bhannan) November 29, 2017
a4. Going to post again with hashtag: A4. The types of benefits is key. Ask your staff what matters to them. Parents of kids want dental. Everyone wants vision. Check this out: https://t.co/xGOAXUlaoo #MetLifeSmallBiz
— Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) November 29, 2017
A4: Benefits offer protection and harmony #smallbiz employees desire. #MetLifeSmallBiz
— MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017
