From shared values to the flexibility your employees crave and a rockin’ benefits package — there are many aspects to attracting great talent.

But keeping that talent is also a challenge, what with bigger enterprises often swooping in to recruit your best and brightest.

Maybe that’s why our latest MetLife Twitter Chat “Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success” Nov. 29, 2017 broke the Internet (sort of) becoming one of the highest trending topics that afternoon on Twitter.

Anita Campbell, CEO and Founder of Small Business Trends; Rieva Lesonsky, CEO of SmallBizDaily and business expert Susan Solovic led the discussion sponsored by MetLife. You can see the chat in its entirety here at #MetLifeSmallBiz.

Check out some of the excerpts from the discussion below:

The chat started with a question about business culture itself.

Q1: What makes your culture great? Why do your employees want to work at your #SmallBiz? #MetLifeSmallBiz pic.twitter.com/MCLzBPWsS1 — MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017

A1) While I don’t have full time employees, I have a virtual team and I think our culture is great because our core value is respect for everyone’s expertise. We run a shared leadership model #MetLifeSmallBiz — Ivana Taylor (@DIYMarketers) November 29, 2017

A1: When I had employees they enjoyed the results-driven focus. Get your stuff done, do it well and get compensated well. #MetLifeSmallBiz — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) November 29, 2017

I have a virtual team. I try to offer bonuses for a job well done and encourage innovation to improve processes. #metlifesmallbiz — Toni Roberts (@imtoniroberts) November 29, 2017

Of course, great benefits can also be part of the equation.

A1: #Smallbiz owners can build winning culture by addressing employees’ concerns with compelling benefit packages https://t.co/dSluiBFRVr #MetLifeSmallBiz — MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017

Projections for hiring in the coming year were discussed as well.

Q2: How do you view hiring for your #SmallBiz in the next year? #MetLifeSmallBiz pic.twitter.com/BUaTQg9AYL — MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017

But participants also acknowledged real challenges:

A2: Tough to find employees with the right qualifications and after you train them they become really appealing to bigger businesses. Tough for SMBs. #MetLifeSmallBiz — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) November 29, 2017

a2 Many qualified potential employees are opting to be gig entrepreneurs now. Cuts the hiring pool even more #metlifesmallbiz — Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) November 29, 2017

So how are small businesses doing it?

A3: We offer flexible scheduling. We trust our team to get their work done when they leave early/come in later and because of that relationship, they always get everything done and done well. (Nobody’s late for an important date here!) #metlifesmallbiz pic.twitter.com/QnEYOdLgGF — MyCorporation (@MyCorporation) November 29, 2017

Q3 Key to attracting qualified emps is to do your homework up front, seek names thru respected sources, check references #metlifesmallbiz — Barbara Hannan (@bhannan) November 29, 2017

A3: A big part of our strategy for attracting and retaining great employees is flexibility. People have different needs and desires. Try to satisfy what’s important to a particular person. #MetLifeSmallBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) November 29, 2017

Your benefits package is the first piece of evidence candidates have regarding how much you care for your employees. A poor benefits packages says volumes about how little you value your team. A good benefits package testifies to how much you value your team! #MetLifeSmallBiz — Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) November 29, 2017

And what are the secrets small businesses have determined really work?

Q4: What benefits have you found particularly attractive to talented prospective

employees? #MetLifeSmallBiz pic.twitter.com/eZ8zAOy8fT — MetLife (@MetLife) November 29, 2017

A4 As a starting point: You better consider dental insurance a “given” today (along with medical and vision). It’s a “must-have” for every qualified candidate. https://t.co/iPA7HVTWKT #MetLifeSmallBiz — Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic) November 29, 2017

A4: As a small biz, we tend to highlight the flexible low cost benefits, such as schedules and growth opportunities. But also consider reasonably priced benefits like a 401(K) match, dental benefits, life insurance, more. #MetLifeSmallBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) November 29, 2017

A4 For some, the opportunity to work on something that is purpose driven is a tremendous draw in attracting talent. #metlifesmallbiz — Barbara Hannan (@bhannan) November 29, 2017

a4. Going to post again with hashtag: A4. The types of benefits is key. Ask your staff what matters to them. Parents of kids want dental. Everyone wants vision. Check this out: https://t.co/xGOAXUlaoo #MetLifeSmallBiz — Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) November 29, 2017