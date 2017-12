I grew up in the arcade era. I remember hoarding quarters like crazy and riding my bike over to the local arcade (next to the pizza place of course) to hand them over to my preteen nemesis, Donkey Kong Jr..

So it’s not surprising that one day when I was looking at a bar graph, it reminded me of Space Invaders and this cartoon came out.

BTW, true fans will notice that I messed up. Each row should have 11 invaders; I only put in 10. (My apologies to 12-year-old me.)