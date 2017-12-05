Target Adds Wallet to Mobile App, Should Your Small Business Do the Same?

Target (NYSE: TGT) just announced the integration of Wallet to its Target App. This new capability will further extend the digital experience while customers are shopping in its stores.

With this app, Android and iOS users can use their mobile device to just scan at checkout. The app also includes Target REDcard and Cartwheel to find the best deals, promotions and scan items in the store to find out more about them.

In addressing the convenience of the new app, Mike McNamara, Target’s chief information and digital officer, said in the company release, “Wallet in the Target app makes checkout easier and faster than ever. Guests are going to love the convenience of having payment, Cartwheel offers, Weekly Ad coupons and GiftCards all in one place with Wallet.”

Some of the features of the app include shopping from anywhere, getting delivery or pick-up options, searching online and in-store to find deals, availability, aisle location and ordering options.

Advertisement

What Can a Small Business Learn From Target’s App?

The first lesson is you have to seamlessly combine your digital and brick and mortar operations.

An article from Harvard Business Review explains: “The Census Bureau tells us that brick and mortar sales accounted for 92.3 percent of retail sales in the first quarter of 2016.”

The bottom line is, people still like to shop in retail stores, but you have to combine both worlds together if you don’t want to be part of the retail apocalypse.

You can do this by creating your own mobile app to accept payments, manage your inventory, engage with your customers and more. And best of all, you don’t have to be a large company to access this technology.

Getting a Wallet App of Your Own

For small business owners such as restaurants, small grocery stores, retailers and others, mobile wallet or payments apps with fully integrated solutions are readily available.

There are many services like Shopify, Square, PayPal, Stripe, Intuit QuickBooks Payments and others you can use to make this possible. If you are a DIY type of person, you can try Appypie and Appmakr amongst others. But if it is a bit too much, you can hire a developer to create a personalized app for your small business too.

Takeaway

As the Harvard Business Review article explains, retailers have to combine bricks and clicks. This means making yourself accessible everywhere no matter what channel your customers choose. You have to create mobile apps to accept multiple payment systems, engage with social media and have great customer services to name but a few of things you must do.

The key is to future proof your small business by adapting and investing in the technologies your customers are using.