The Next Wave of Products from Competitors Threatened to Sink their Bottom Line

Wave Business Cartoon

I didn’t go to art school, I never took an art history course, and when I go to art museums I tend not to read the little descriptions, choosing instead to pace around in search of something I can make a joke about. But even I know The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

I don’t remember how I ran across it recently, but once I did I knew I had to play with it.

It took forever to get it to look just right, but I’m really pleased with the end result.

Side note — for whatever reason, “Jerry” is my new favorite cartoon name. So apologies to everyone named Jerry out there.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

