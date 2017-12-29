The Next Wave of Products from Competitors Threatened to Sink their Bottom Line

I didn’t go to art school, I never took an art history course, and when I go to art museums I tend not to read the little descriptions, choosing instead to pace around in search of something I can make a joke about. But even I know The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

I don’t remember how I ran across it recently, but once I did I knew I had to play with it.

It took forever to get it to look just right, but I’m really pleased with the end result.

Side note — for whatever reason, “Jerry” is my new favorite cartoon name. So apologies to everyone named Jerry out there.