25 Winter Business Ideas

Winter can be a great time to start a business. The holiday season and changing temperatures can put customers in a spending mood. So if you’re looking to start a new business this season, here are 25 different business ideas that are perfect for the winter months.

Winter Business Ideas

Snow Removal Service

As the snow falls, homeowners will need to remove it from their walkways. So you can offer to remove it for them in exchange for a small fee.

Christmas Tree Farm

If you have a fair amount of land to work with, you can grow pine trees and let customers visit to pick out the perfect Christmas tree for their homes.

Holiday Pop-up Shop

Since people do so much more shopping during the holiday season than they do throughout the rest of the year, it’s the perfect time to open up a temporary pop-up retail store.

Gift Wrapping Service

You could also set up shop in a busy shopping area and offer to gift wrap purchases for customers.

Custom Ornament Sales

One popular item that customers tend to purchase mainly in the winter is the holiday ornament. You can offer your own unique version and even customize it for each person.

Gift Basket Service

You could also start a business where you make unique gift baskets and deliver them to gift recipients throughout the holidays.

Ice Rink

If you have enough space to work with, you can set up an ice rink and let people visit in exchange for a small fee.

Sleigh Ride Service

Another fun business idea, you can offer winter themed sleigh rides around parks or downtown areas.

Hot Beverage Stand

Coffee carts are always popular, but winter can also be a great time to sell other hot beverages like tea and hot chocolate near parks or shopping areas.

Towing Service

A towing service can do a lot of business in the winter, helping drivers who get stuck in snowbanks or slide on ice.

Home Winterization Service

You can also help homeowners who want to prepare their houses for winter by insulating, closing any gaps in windows or using other winterization techniques.

Chimney Sweep Service

Homeowners also tend to use their fireplaces quite a bit in the winter months. So it can be a great time to get into the chimney sweeping business.

Wreath Sales

Another festive product you can sell, offer natural wreaths made out of evergreen branches or make them out of craft supplies so customers can keep them for more than just one season.

Holiday Decorating Service

Some people want their homes to look festive for the holidays but don’t want to actually do any decorating themselves. So you can start a business where you arrange holiday decorations for those clients.

Ski Destination Vacation Rentals

If you’re interested in a winter tourism business, you can start a small resort or even rent out a home or room near a ski destination on platforms like Airbnb.

Winter Sports Instruction

If you’re skilled at any winter sports like skiing or hockey, you could also offer instruction services centered around those activities.

Winter Sports Equipment Rentals

Or you could set up shop near ski slopes or ice rinks to rent out equipment like ice skates, skis or snowboards.

Holiday Cookie Sales

Bakers, the holiday season is a great time to start a business focused on festive cookies and other desserts.

Greeting Card Sales

It’s also a great time to sell holiday cards and similar festive paper goods.

Knit Accessories Sales

If you’re a good knitter or crocheter, you can use your skills to make hats, scarves and other accessories to sell.

Errand Service for Seniors

Snow and ice can make running errands in the winter somewhat dangerous, especially for seniors. So you can start an errand services aimed at helping those customers with daily tasks through the winter months.

Party Planning Service

If you’re interested in starting a party planning business, you can focus specifically on holiday parties for large groups or corporations.

Personal Gift Shopping Service

You can also show off your shopping skills during the winter months by starting a personal shopping service focused specifically on holiday gift shoppers.

Furnace Repair Service

HVAC professionals that focus on furnace repair can also be especially popular during the winter months as homeowners experience heating issues.

Personal Training Service

January is the most popular time of the year for people to start a new workout routine. So while it’s possible to run a personal training business throughout the year, winter is the perfect time to get started.