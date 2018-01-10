10 Helpful Insights to Help You Make Use of Video and Better Communicate with Customers

Advertisement

Make Video Marketing Successful for Your Business

Video is a medium that gives your small business lots of different options for communicating and sharing information with customers. But it can be sort of overwhelming for some small businesses. Arielle Kimbarovsky of CrowdSpring offers some suggestions for businesses looking to make the most of video in a recent post.

Use Live Video to Generate Leads and Sell

But those nicely edited and finished videos you upload to YouTube or Facebook don’t have to dominate your video marketing strategy. You can also make use of more authentic and interactive live video platforms to increase sales for your business. In a recent Social Media Examiner post, Brad Smith explains how.

Get Your Podcast Heard on Echoe Speaker

Smart home devices like Amazon’s Echo can make podcasts more accessible to listeners. But you have to take some steps to make sure those listeners can access your podcast on those devices. Ileane Smith provides a step-by-step guide in a recent post. And BizSugar members commented on the post too.

Design a Successful Communication Strategy for Your Brand

Whether you’re utilizing video, livestreaming, social media or other platforms, the basic idea is the same: communicating with customers. So no matter what combination of mediums you use, you need a strategy to keep your message consistent. Learn more in a recent DIY Marketers post by Maria Wachal.

Find the Best Marketing Channels to Acquire Website Traffic

One potential goal for introducing video into your marketing strategy could be to increase traffic to your website. But there are other marketing channels to consider for that goal as well. Here are some thoughts from Derek Chew in a post on the CorpNet blog.

Learn the SEO Trends That Matter in 2018

Video is also one of the biggest trends to watch when it comes to SEO in 2018. But there’s even more to learn. Stephen Jeske elaborates on some other trends in a recent Can I Rank? post.

Create Data Driven Content Marketing

No matter what content marketing channels you use, it’s a good idea to have some data to back up your messaging strategy. In a recent Target Marketing post, Patrick Kuehn details some steps you can take to create a data driven content marketing plan.

Consider Outsourcing for Your Business

Outsourcing can be a great way for your business to grow. You can outsource a number of different tasks to experts in their respective areas, including things like video creation. For more information on the concept of outsourcing, check out the Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya.

Embrace the Age of the Entrepreneur

These days, entrepreneurship is becoming more realistic for a lot of people. And that’s creating a lot of excitement in the business world. In this post, Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings shares some signs that it’s the age of the entrepreneur. BizSugar members also shared thoughts on the post.

Make More Progress for Your Business This Year

No business is built in a day. So you have to always keep your focus on making progress. If you want to make a big jump this year, you can gain some helpful insights in this post by Susan Solovic.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]