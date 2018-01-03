Video Use in Influencer Marketing will Reach an All Time High in 2018, Report Says

A new report from Influicity (PDF) predicts the use of video in Influencer Marketing will reach an all time high in 2018, peaking at 80 percent of global online traffic by 2020.

Marketers who work with influencers have their work cut out for them. The new “always on “ campaigns will be longer. At the same time, they’ll need to leverage a variety of tools including software companies to measure campaign ROI that’s presently hard to measure.

2018 Influencer Marketing Trends

Branded Products

The research also sees Influencers making money from their own line of branded products and coming under tighter scrutiny when it comes to disclosure rules in the coming year too.

The annual Influencer Marketing Forecast Report found 86 percent of marketers implemented a campaign with influencers last year. Almost all (92 percent) found the method effective with half earmarking video as the way to produce the best ROI.

Nine Trends

There are a total of nine trends that will shape Influencer Marketing in 2018, the report says. Consumers will be able to buy directly from influencers’ content in keeping with a trend started by The Pinterest Shop. Influicity is predicting the money made through social media will drive a move to these shopable content features in the new year.

Ephemeral Content

The report also points to other social media innovators like Snapchat and predicts ephemeral (or temporary) content will spark another trend for Influencer Marketers.

Image recognition software and social chatbots will boost another trend, AI/VR integration.

Budgets

Next year’s influencer budgets are set to rise to between $25K and $50K since 39 percent of marketers will increase their spends. Just over half (52 percent) of marketers will use different influencer types in 2018 rather than just one.

Influicity works with social media influencers and marketers. They are located in Toronto and Los Angeles.