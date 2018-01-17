How to Make Your Mobile Marketing Amazing in 2018

As a small business, mobile marketing has to be part of your overall campaign if you want to reach your customers. A new infographic by Filmora points out some mobile marketing statistics you should be watching out for in 2018 along with some valuable tips.

Titled, “Mobile Marketing Statistics and Tips for 2018,” the infographic includes data on why mobile marketing has become a critical piece of marketing. It includes everything from smartphone ownership to demographics, usage and engagement as well as some important marketing tips for businesses.

As a small business, your marketing efforts must now include mobile advertising in order to compete and grow. This is because the way individuals consume content has changed dramatically in the past five to 10 years.

On the Filmora site, the company explains: “Keeping up with the times is as important today as it ever was, therefore using online marketing strategies that were successful five or ten years ago may no longer be advisable.”

The Growth of Mobile Advertising

According to the Zenith “Advertising Expenditure Forecasts March 2017” report, mobile advertising overtook desktop in 2017. And it is forecasting this lead to continue growing, accounting for 64.7 percent of internet expenditure and 27 percent of all expenditure in 2019. This will make it larger than all of the traditional media combined, except television.

Key Mobile Marketing Statistics from the Infographic

Advertising on mobile is being driven by the growing number of smartphone users around the world. In turn, this has increased mobile online traffic to 57 percent compared to 43 percent for desktops.

When it comes to the amount of time spent on mobile devices, smartphones and tablets account for 43 and 18 percent respectively, compared to 39 percent for PCs. If you break down the demographic, 16-24-year-olds spent the most time with 3.26 hours per day and 55-64-year-olds spent the least with 0.58 hours.

2018 Mobile Marketing Tips

Some of the tips Filmora suggests include using video on mobile, which makes up the largest percentage when it comes to short and mid-form videos of up to five minutes. And if you are targeting a younger audience, video is the way to go with millennials. Forty-eight percent said they only watch videos on their mobile devices, while they are also three times more likely than baby boomers to watch video on them.

Other tips are to build a mobile-friendly site, capitalizing on social media, taking advantage of the upcoming AR/VR evolution and more.

You can take a look at the rest of the data and tips on the Filmora infographic below.