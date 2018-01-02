Procore and Plans4Less.com Partner to Keep Construction Companies Literally On the Same Page

Procore Technologies, Inc., a provider of cloud-based applications for construction, recently partnered with fixed-rate reprographics services provider Plans4Less.com to inject more efficiency into the construction industry by putting construction industry pros –quite literally — on the same page.

Construction Plan Printing Services

Now small contractors, engineers, architects and real estate people can not only use Procore software to seamlessly access construction plans sent from anywhere to anywhere, but also get Plans4Less’ integration for the lowest document printing prices and fastest turnaround possible. In addition, they can access construction plan printing services and have the printout delivered anywhere.

Plans4Less.com Integrates into Procore

“This new partnership gives anyone in the construction industry something that is rare: Peace of mind,” said one project manager summing up his experience using the newly-partnered Procore construction project management software and Plans4Less.com’s large-format document reprographic services in a release. “This enables faster turnaround, lower costs, and literally keeps everyone on the same page.”

For as low as $1 per page, a savings of about 70 percent over competitors’ fees for black and white, standard architectural and engineering sizes, smaller construction firms can order plans directly from within Procore. If you have projects going in different areas or a crew on location somewhere remotely who need to access new or updated building plans, you can deploy Plans4Less from right inside Procore to print digital project plans and quickly ship specification documents in large format prints to anywhere in the United States within one business day.

“We found value and savings by using the Procore Integration along with Plans4Less,” Scott Sanders, Senior Project Manager for D. E. Harvey, a large Houston-based general contractor, who uses the integrated service, said in the release. “We order plans from Plans4Less right from the Construction Management software. We use their national network of print partners and appreciate their no-surprises, fixed-rate pricing. For years Procore’s software, literally, has helped us keep everyone on the same page.”

Procore Software with Plans4Less.com Pricing

“On pricing, we’ve turned back the clock with plans for $1 per page,” Plans4Less founder Brian Burke, a foremost expert in reprographics and printing, said in the release, “but on technology, we’re firmly focused on tomorrow.”