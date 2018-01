It’s a brand new year and like you (I’m assuming), I’m focusing on what I want to do, and what I don’t.

Some things I’m loathe to let go of and some things I simply can’t offload. But there are a few things that I’m considering handing over to my assistant, my developer, and maybe even Mechanical Turk.

Long story short, I’m delegating. Which is what everyone tells you to do when you’re running a business. It’s difficult, but I’m getting better. Just maybe not as good as the guy in this cartoon.