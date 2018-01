I don’t remember when “disruptive” became a positive, but I can tell you as the husband of an elementary school teacher, that change has yet to occur in education.

I hear almost nightly at dinner about some student being disruptive in class and it’s never good.

Still, you just know some smart, media-savvy kid is going to recognize the shift someday and this cartoon will actually happen. And that night, our family dinner discussion is going to be something to behold.