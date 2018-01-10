Stride and H&R Block Team Up for the Latest Tool to Help Freelancers with Taxes

Stride, a software provider for the self-employed, has teamed up with H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) to launch a self-employed online tax filing offering designed to help freelancers, independent contractors and other self-employed tax payers efficiently manage their taxes. The new tool integrates the Stride Tax app with H&R Block’s online filing capabilities.

A Tool to File a Self-Employed Tax Return Online

Managing and filing taxes proficiently and in a timely manner can be a challenge for many freelancers, who often don’t have the time or knowledge to navigate the complexity of the tax season. By using Stride Tax to automate mileage tracking, identify money-saving deductions, and confidently prepare for tax filing through its integration with H&R Block, the app takes much of the strain away from often stressful tax filing tasks, the company says.

Stride Tax users can also upload photos of receipts for more convenient expense tracking. Freelancers and other self-employed users can also link to bank accounts to find deductions with ease.

Noah Land, CEO and co-founder of Stride, spoke of the benefits the company’s app will bring to freelancers and small business owners who struggle with tax-related duties.

“Just like its popular Stride Health offering, Stride Tax simplifies a complex process and uses data to help people who work for themselves make smart decisions — in this case, about what deductions to take. By helping independent workers capture all the eligible deductions they can take, Stride Tax is helping independent workers reclaim time and money they can reinvest in their businesses,” Land commented.

This new online product for the self-employed is not the only tax tool to be announced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a new tax-filing solution from TaxAct was launched, which, like the new Stride Tax product, is designed to provide freelancers with the tools to manage their taxes more efficiently and maximize deductions.

The self-employed can download Stride Tax and start benefiting from tracking expenses and finding savings immediately.