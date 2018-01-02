GlassWire Promises Free Network Monitoring and Protection with Free Firewall

In today’s fast-paced environment, every small and growing business owner requires fast and reliable Internet connection to run an operation effectively and to remain competitive. While you might have a good internet, unauthorized WiFi connections might be slowing your connection and that’s where GlassWire comes in.

GlassWire — a free to download software — visualizes all your network activity so you can save bandwidth, improve your internet connection quality and protect your computer from malware.

Free Network Monitoring

Once installed, the software continuously monitors the network for suspicious activity, sending you polite warnings once it detects such an activity. You then get the opportunity to block the potential threat with the software’s built-in firewall management tool.

The software also visualizes all your network activity in a simple to use graph.

A quick click on the usage tab will give you a snapshot of the applications and hosts that are accessing your network from your computer. The Firewall tab will show you the applications that have accessed the internet so you can block the ones that are wasting your bandwidth or violating your privacy.

The software also automatically resolves host names so you are able to tell what your computer is communicating over the internet. However, the most interesting thing about this software is that it allows you to monitor other PC’s on your network and you always get notified when new unknown devices log onto your WiFi network. The software’s time machine also allows you to see your network’s activity for the last 30 days.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that GlassWire is not an anti-virus software. However, it can augment your antivirus software to provide your business with much-needed extra security. The software uses limited resources so you don’t have to worry about it slowing down your computer.