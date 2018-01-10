How to Get Better at Recruiting Millennial Employees in 5 Minutes

We live in a world where it’s easier than ever to start a company. Thanks to technology, you can start and run a business from almost anywhere. You can even hire remote workers and grow your company without a brick and mortar headquarters.

As you move forward, though, it’s important to know how to attract millennials to your startup. After all, millennials represent a vast workforce and many of them are tech-savvy and ready to get to work.

How to Attract Millennial Employees to Your Small Business

However, the way they work might feel different from previous generations. Here’s what you need to know about getting millennials on board with your startup:

Provide Solutions to Their Debt Problems

One of the best ways to attract millennials to your startup is to help with their debt problems. Many millennials feel burdened by student loan debt. You can help them by offering a student loan benefit. Help them pay down student loans by matching their payments, and you can earn their gratitude — and company loyalty.

It’s true that you can’t get a tax deduction for providing this help. However, sometimes building a loyal workforce that is less stressed by their situation can make a huge difference. With financial stress weighing on millennials, doing something to help them be less distracted by finances can help you get a company-wide productivity boost as well.

Offer a Flexible Work Environment

Millennials aren’t lazy. But they do like to work differently than their boomer counterparts. They like flexibility in their hours and their work locations. If you can offer a completely remote work situation, or if you can offer flexible work hours, you have a better chance to attract millennials.

This flexibility might also include something like allowing them to work on weekends if they want, or providing them with stipends to help them pay for coworking space (a very helpful development for remote teams). The more flexible you make things, the more likely you are to attract top talent — and keep it.

Give Them a Mission to Feel Good About

Millennials like to feel as though they are making a difference. They want to know that their values align with yours. It’s common for millennials to look for a company with a mission they can get behind.

What is your purpose as a company, and is it something that can inspire your workers? In many cases, employees increasingly identify with their work. If your company has a mission and a purpose that appeals to talented workers, they will feel good about getting things done and they will be ready to work hard for you.

Express Appreciation

Everyone likes to feel appreciated. When your workers do a good job, acknowledge them. Shout-outs and chances for them to share personal and professional wins can draw the team closer together. Focus on team goals and reward the entire team for meeting those goals. This sets up a culture that encourages cooperation rather than competition and in-fighting. You can attract millennials by learning to recognize hard work and team efforts.

In the end, millennials are just like many other workers. If you can provide them with meaningful work and a way to accomplish it on their terms, they are likely to surprise you.

Republished by permission. Original here.