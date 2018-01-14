HP Expands ElitePOS With More Choices for Retailers

When HP (NYSE: HPQ) introduced the ElitePOS in August of 2017, it reimagined what a point-of-sale system could be. Now the company has expanded the system with more personalization and choice for retailers.

HP ElitePOS Update

The addition includes a white version of the ElitePOS, which was driven by customer request. And like the Elite, the HP RP9 Retail System is also an all-in-one tool which will be getting an upgrade to its hardware with Intel 7th gen processor options in the near future.

Traditional POS systems no longer have the capability needed to accept the new digital payment solutions customers are using. Whether it is NFC, digital wallets, digital coupons, fingerprint readers or other options, having these options means not having to turn down customers when they pay for items. And for small businesses that rely on each sale, having all of these options is a must.

Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager of Retail Solutions, HP Inc., addressed this very point in a company press release. He said, “Retailers want technology that not only delivers the performance and versatility they need but enhances their stores to provide an experience-focused shopping environment their customers increasingly expect.”

The HP ElitePOS

Whether you choose the original black version or the new white one, this POS system allows configuration to fit your business. A modular column can be configured to house a printer out of the way and hold the monitor.

Inside, the system is powered using a 7th generation Intel Core processor with vPro technology, DDR4 memory, Windows 10 operating system, optional wireless LAN with Bluetooth, and SD card reader for backup, deployment and servicing.

While the hardware is protected with anodized aluminum chassis that resists spills by channeling liquids away from the screen, the software also has security measures. This includes automatic updates and security checks with HP BIOSphere Gen3 and Device Guard and Credential Guard. An optional fingerprint reader and Windows Hello ensure only authorized users can get into the system.

A New POS for Your Small Business

Having a POS system capable of accepting all of today’s payment solutions is crucial because consumers are moving away from cash and even credit cards. The HP ElitePOS system is modern, functional and modular so it can grow with your small business as new payment forms become available. Being able to accept all of the available payment options from your customers means not having to miss out on sales.