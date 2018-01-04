25 Tools to Create Infographics for Your Small Business Website

Advertisement

If you’re looking to publish infographics online, take a look at the following list of 25 infographic creation tools ideal for small business websites.

Canva

One of the best places to start is with Canva, which is free to use and enables non-designers to create attractive and informative graphics with a simple drag-and-drop method.

Visme

Another popular free infographic generator is Visme. Their creation process is easy to navigate and can help a small business owner create and share professional looking infographics with the added option of making them interactive.

Piktochart

This easy-to-use infographic creator offers a free service that is useful, although the best options it has are only available through paid upgrades to the premium Piktochart services, one costing $15 per month and the other $29 per month.

Infogram

You can create a multitude of charts, maps, graphics and dashboards with Infogram’s free-to-use infographic generator. There are also several paid options in which more advanced infographic services can be accessed, ranging from $19 to $149 per month.

Venngage

Another infographic generator with a basic free option but with much more in-depth paid services priced from $19 per month is Venngage, which can be especially useful for businesses which require animated infographics.

Easel.ly

This free infographic tool provides you with plenty of different template styles to work with, so business owners can use Easel.ly to customize infographics to match their company’s branding style.

Hubspot

There are a few free infographic options available through Hubspot, most notable among them being the fifty customizable Call-To-Action infographics option that can help drive traffic to a business’ website.

Google Charts

Google’s free offering has less spectacular design options than most of the previous entries, certainly beyond their pay walls anyway, but this is still a powerful tool for creating a variety of infographic charts using real-time data.

Awesome Screenshot

Many infographics use screenshots of the business’ website, so use the Awesome Screenshot browser extension to capture the images you want, then edit the image in the browser itself without needing additional editing software.

Evernote Skitch

The free Skitch app from Evernote lets you add various annotations onto a screen-captured image for use in an infographic. By signing up for an account (also free) you can also use their Cloud-based storage facility.

Place It

This PlaceIt app enables the user to screenshot a website and then upload it for use with stock photo templates that are all free to use under a Creative Commons license.

Hubspot Stock Photos

Many infographics require actual pictures of people or things, so free image resources like Hubspot are essential.

Compfight

Here you can search for images and receive several size options for them. Compfight also provides an HTML code to give proper attribution to the image owner.

Unsplash

If you want to worry as little as possible about attribution, then Unsplash features some magnificent photography which you can use for free and without attribution.

PicMonkey

Finding the image you want and editing it to appear as you’d like it to in the infographic are two different things entirely, so that’s where image editing software like PicMonkey comes in. It is a paid service with various options, but there is also a free seven day trial to check if the editing options suit your business requirements.

BeFunky

If paying for editing software isn’t an investment your business is willing to make at this time, there are free image editing options such as BeFunky, where there are lots of filters and design options to choose from.

VSCO Cam

VSCO Cam is a simple app for smartphones which allows you to edit photos you’ve just taken to be shared as memes or infographics. For certain businesses, being able to update their clients and customers in real time during certain events is essential.

Pictaculous

The colors used in an infographic can be just as important as the images and information itself, helping to attract attention as well as convey a subconscious message of professionalism and positivity. Use a free online tool like Pictaculous to acquire a complementary palate of colors according to the main color you want to use.

ColorZilla

This is another option that lets you find the exact color you want from just a single pixel on a webpage, with ColorZilla identifying that color’s HEX code in order to find suitable matches.

Font Tools

Google Fonts

One of the most important elements of an infographic is the font style used for both titles and the small chunks of information that appear beneath them. It needs to be visually appealing and easy to understand. That’s where font comparison tools like Google Fonts and those that follow below come in.

Da Font

This is another excellent font comparison website that enables the user to mix and match a huge variety of font styles to identify the ideal combinations for their infographics.

1001 Free Fonts

Similar to DaFont but with a much better-looking navigation system, 1001 Free Fonts has more than 10,000 fonts to experiment with, all handily arranged in suitable categories.

Font Squirrel

This font website goes a step further by collecting complementary fonts together for you, but there are many fonts only available for a fee, with prices ranging between a few dollars and hundreds of dollars for some complete font ranges.

Tiff

The font comparison tools available at the Tiff website help you compare practically identical fonts to discern their subtle or minute differences.

What Font

This is a free application that enables you to discover what type of font text on a webpage is written in simply by hovering your cursor over it. Once installed, WhatFont will reveal the secrets of every font you encounter on the internet.