Keep Your Investment Adviser on a Short Leash

by In Humor 0
There’s an old stock market trope in popular media where someone is on the phone saying “buy” and “sell” to someone on the other end.

Honestly, I have no idea if that’s how that works anymore; I have a guy for that. (See last week’s delegating cartoon.) But it’s an idea I couldn’t get out of my head. That is until I cross-referenced it with a dog.

It took a bit to get the order of the words right, but this one makes me laugh every time I see it, so it turned out OK, I think.

Anyway, does anyone still trade stocks this way?

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

