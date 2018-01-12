Keep Your Investment Adviser on a Short Leash

There’s an old stock market trope in popular media where someone is on the phone saying “buy” and “sell” to someone on the other end.

Honestly, I have no idea if that’s how that works anymore; I have a guy for that. (See last week’s delegating cartoon.) But it’s an idea I couldn’t get out of my head. That is until I cross-referenced it with a dog.

It took a bit to get the order of the words right, but this one makes me laugh every time I see it, so it turned out OK, I think.

Anyway, does anyone still trade stocks this way?