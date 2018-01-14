Merger of Android Pay, Google Wallet Simplifies Small Business Payments

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced recently it is merging all the different payments services it offers, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into a single brand: Google Pay. Small businesses that accept payments on its ecosystem will now reportedly have simpler, safer, and more consistent experiences.

Launch of Google Pay Streamlines Digital Payments

According to Google’s Pali Bhat, vice president of product management for Payments, the search giant has been working to streamline payments over the past year. This has been achieved with Google Pay, which is already available on Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, Instacart, and other apps and websites, as well as at some retail outlets with NFC payments.

“With Google Pay, it’ll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind,” Bhat wrote in a post announcing Google Pay on the company’s official blog. “Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends.”

One Payment Solution to Rule Them All

Android Pay is a popular service for checkout lines, Google Wallet for sending money to friends and Chrome’s autofill feature for online purchases. Merging all these services promises a more consistent experience when paying in shops, on mobile and online. It is also expected to offer a better experience for in-app purchases and renewing subscriptions on YouTube.

The re-branding basically means small businesses will see the same simple name, Google Pay, whether a customer is tapping their phone at the cashier, buying a gift on the web or sending money to a friend for a service rendered. One simple name to wrap your head around seems like a good idea.

“Bringing everything into one brand is just the first step for Google Pay. We can’t wait to share more,” Bhat added.