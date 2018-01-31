Spotlight: Main Squeeze Juice Co. Seeks Natural Product Niche

More and more consumers are clamoring for products made with all natural ingredients. And when it comes to juices, smoothies and bowls, Main Squeeze Juice Co. obliges.

The company fills an important need in a growing industry. Read more about it in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers healthy juices, smoothies, acai bowls and cleanses.

Main Squeeze’s Marketing Director Adam Stelly told Small Business Trends, “Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and our nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. The entire menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy and includes items like cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, two- and three-day juice cleanse programs, wellness shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.”

Business Niche

Using only natural ingredients.

Stelly says, “We’re known for that because those attributes mentioned above are very important to our customers’ experience, and we are dedicated to making each visit in our store a one-of-a-kind, top-notch experience. When you present quality in even the smallest details and create a unique experience, your brand and its offerings suddenly become more memorable.”

How the Business Got Started

Out of a yoga studio.

Stelly explains, “Our four co-founders originally owned and operated a yoga studio. They later began to sell juice to their clients to have a supplemental revenue stream. With those additional products they realized they had something special and saw opportunity in both the juice and superfood smoothie segments. That realization lead to the creation of Main Squeeze Juice Co.”

Biggest Win

Taking small steps on a daily basis.

Stelly says, “As a newcomer to the booming juice industry, we enjoy even the small wins and victories that come daily. Taking pride in every step and exhibiting quality outcomes at every opportunity is what produces the “big win.””

Biggest Risk

Switching up the juicing operations.

Stelly explains, “For a time we used High Pressure Processing (HPP) and decided to switch to fresh pressing. Fresh pressing, while more difficult and time consuming, yields a higher quality product (which is what our customers look for and deserve). The risk is we could’ve spent a bulk of valuable resources on developing the new system, but the results are turning out incredibly well and our product has never tasted better.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Beefing up advertising efforts.

Stelly adds, “We’re confident that anyone who tries our products will instantly become lifelong customers but we need to entice people to try the product—advertising can help with that.”

Office Environment

Dog-friendly workplace.

Stelly says, “The most fun tidbit is that we have a dog-friendly office and encourage our team members to bring their dogs to our corporate headquarters. We do everything we can to create a positive and productive workplace for our team.”

